Coronavirus update: 941 new COVID-19 cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, September 25.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 144,433 cases — 137,283 confirmed and 7,150 probable. This is an increase of 941 new reported cases since Thursday.

A total of 10,806 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,136 people have reportedly died because of it.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam test positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

The governor and first lady were alerted Wednesday that an Executive Mansion staff member who works closely within their living quarters had tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms. The couple “received PCR nasal swab tests” on Thursday afternoon and both tests came back positive.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Chesterfield

Sept. 16, 23 and 30 — Beulah United Methodist Church 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 24, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 23, here is what the college has reported:

17 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

89 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%

