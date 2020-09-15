Coronavirus update: 96 more deaths reported in Virginia due to VDH backlog

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Virginia has now reached 2,839 COVID-19 deaths. Our sister station in Norfolk, Virginia is reporting that the major increase of 96 new COVID-19 deaths statewide is due to a backlog of data.

Death reporting lags a day a COVID-19 patient actually died, meaning a majority of the deaths reported Tuesday happened well before. VDH acknowledged the backlog on its website Tuesday and said it “is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”

The state’s data on the virus continues to see an upward trend. Virginia now has a total of 135,514 cases of COVID-19 — that’s 943 more cases than yesterday.

The state’s positivity rate has decreased to 7.1 percent when compared to last week when the state’s rate was at 7.8 percent.

Testing locations

Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 15, the college has reported:

42 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

20 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 14, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 14 shows that:

357 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,001 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 25.66%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia