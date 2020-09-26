Coronavirus Update: 975 new reported cases of COVID-19; 7 day testing average drops below 5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, September 26.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 145,408 cases — 138,173 confirmed and 7,235 probable. This is an increase of 975 new reported cases since Friday.

A total of 10,864 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,144 people have reportedly died because of it.

The 7-day positivity rate also decreased to 4.8 percent — three percentage points lower than Friday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam test positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

The governor and first lady were alerted Wednesday that an Executive Mansion staff member who works closely within their living quarters had tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms. The couple “received PCR nasal swab tests” on Thursday afternoon and both tests came back positive. Read the full story here.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.

Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:

18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

89 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%

Local coronavirus cases