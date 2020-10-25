Coronavirus update: 999 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide; 7-day testing average at 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Central Virginia.

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 999 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 173,371 cases — 161,668 confirmed and 11,703 probable. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,579.

The 7-day testing positivity rate for the state remained about the same at 5.1 percent — that’s 0.4 percent less than this time last month.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

  • 14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 2 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

  • 28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

  • 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTYSTAFF CASES STUDENT CASESDEATHS
Henrico County 171
Hanover County25
Richmond271
Chesterfield322
Petersburg5
Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County had the largest increase in Central Virginia for with 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Chesterfield County with 46 new cases, and Richmond reported 26.

  • Charles City County: 99 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,980 cases, 102 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 303 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 500 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,261 cases, 76 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 505 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 326 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,603 cases, 42 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,229 cases, 229 deaths
  • New Kent County: 284 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 306 cases, 5 deaths
