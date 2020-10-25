Coronavirus update: 999 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide; 7-day testing average at 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Central Virginia.
On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 999 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 173,371 cases — 161,668 confirmed and 11,703 probable. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,579.
The 7-day testing positivity rate for the state remained about the same at 5.1 percent — that’s 0.4 percent less than this time last month.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:
- 14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:
- 28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|5
|Hopewell
|5
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County had the largest increase in Central Virginia for with 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Chesterfield County with 46 new cases, and Richmond reported 26.
- Charles City County: 99 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,980 cases, 102 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 303 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 500 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,261 cases, 76 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 505 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 326 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,603 cases, 42 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,229 cases, 229 deaths
- New Kent County: 284 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 306 cases, 5 deaths