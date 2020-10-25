Coronavirus update: 999 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide; 7-day testing average at 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Central Virginia.

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 999 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 173,371 cases — 161,668 confirmed and 11,703 probable. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,579.

The 7-day testing positivity rate for the state remained about the same at 5.1 percent — that’s 0.4 percent less than this time last month.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

26 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 5 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County had the largest increase in Central Virginia for with 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Chesterfield County with 46 new cases, and Richmond reported 26.