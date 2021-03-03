Coronavirus update: A year into the pandemic, Virginia records 383 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 3:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,549 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 580,108.
VDH is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began last year. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 383. The new state total is 9,326.
There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.6%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,259 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,352 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 284 are in the ICU and 184 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,062,403 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 3.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 15.8%.
A total of 716,660 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 51,325 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
- Thursday, March 11 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Regency Square rear parking deck, 1420 N. Parham Rd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 2, the college has reported:
- 46 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 24 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 1, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 12,690 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 402 cases, 11 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,727 cases, 352 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,374 cases, 45 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,118 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,192 cases, 55 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,914 cases, 213 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,805 cases, 33 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,220 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,719 cases, 137 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,585 cases, 529 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,250 cases, 12 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,650 cases, 9 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,005 cases, 16 deaths