Coronavirus update: A year into the pandemic, Virginia records 383 deaths

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 3:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,549 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 580,108.

VDH is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began last year. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 383. The new state total is 9,326.

There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.6%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,259 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,352 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 284 are in the ICU and 184 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,062,403 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 3.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 15.8%.

A total of 716,660 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 51,325 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.University of Richmond easing covid restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

Thursday, March 11 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Regency Square rear parking deck, 1420 N. Parham Rd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 2, the college has reported:

46 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

24 students are in quarantine on campus.

COVID-19 vaccination site available in Richmond’s Southside

University of Richmond

As of March 1, here is what the college has reported:

10 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

12,690 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia