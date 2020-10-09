Coronavirus Update: Almost 1,000 currently hospitalized, 16 new deaths reported

Nurse Amelia Montgomery poses for a photo at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo., in September. Treating the sick and dying isn’t even the toughest part for Montgomery as the coronavirus surges in her corner of red America. She says it’s dealing with patients and relatives who don’t believe the virus is real. (Kaitlyn McConnell/CoxHealth via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia with 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. The Virginia Department of Health now says there have been 156,649 cases across the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, 147,928 of these are confirmed.

Deaths associated with the virus have risen by 16, which is down from the 25 deaths reported yesterday but still higher than the 7-day moving average. The moving average for deaths is currently 13.4.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had been decreasing slowly during August and September but is now increasing again. Today there are 963 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 8, the college has reported:

17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:

23 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

29 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,504 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Local coronavirus cases