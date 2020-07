Coronavirus update: Almost 1,000 new reported COVID-19 cases since Monday; 573 outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, July 21, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reports 79, 371 cases of COVID-19, almost 1,000 new cases since Monday, with 76,427 confirmed cases and 2,944 probable.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll is at 2,048.

The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 10,100 people hospitalized for coronavirus have since been discharged.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate stayed steady at 7.7 percent.

The number of coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia is 573.

COVID-19 in Virginia: