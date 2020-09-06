Coronavirus update: Almost 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 statewide; no new virus deaths reported in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Labor Day weekend here is the latest update on COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department is reporting 126,926 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Sunday morning — 1,999 new cases since Saturday. 2,678 Virginians have now died from the virus.
Since the pandemic started Virginia has had 866 coronavirus outbreaks that have contributed to 18,222 cases.
The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 7.8 percent. The seven-day positivity rate has remained between 7.6 and 7.9 percent for 10 days now.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of September 4, the college has reported:
- 87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 29 students are in isolation on campus
- 76 students are in quarantine on campus
As of September 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19
Central Virginia reported no new coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row.
- Charles City County: 69 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,259 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 231 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 358 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,135 cases, 49 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 318 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 228 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 863 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,795 cases, 194 deaths
- New Kent County: 159 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 195 cases, 4 deaths