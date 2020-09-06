Coronavirus update: Almost 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 statewide; no new virus deaths reported in Central Virginia

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Labor Day weekend here is the latest update on COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department is reporting 126,926 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Sunday morning — 1,999 new cases since Saturday. 2,678 Virginians have now died from the virus.

Since the pandemic started Virginia has had 866 coronavirus outbreaks that have contributed to 18,222 cases.

The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 7.8 percent. The seven-day positivity rate has remained between 7.6 and 7.9 percent for 10 days now.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of September 4, the college has reported:

87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

29 students are in isolation on campus

76 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of September 3, here is what the college has reported:

12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19

Central Virginia reported no new coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row.