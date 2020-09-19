Coronavirus update: Almost 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia; 7 day testing average on a downward trend

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, September 19.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 139,655 cases — 132,966 confirmed and 6,689 probable. This is an increase of 953 new reported cases since Friday. A total of 10,562 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 2,990 people have died

The current 7-day positivity rate across all health districts in the state is 6.2 percent — four percent lower than Friday and seven percent lower since last Saturday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Tuesday, September 22 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-3501

Chesterfield

Beulah United Methodist Church

  • 6930 Hopkins Road
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30

Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church

  • 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 29

Cornerstone Church

  • 10551 Chalkley Road
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17 and 24
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21 and 28

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 18, the college has reported:

  • 41 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 9 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 17 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 18, here is what the college has reported:

  • 15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.3 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 18 shows that:

  • 261 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,140 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.62%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 82 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 5,724 cases, 90 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 242 cases, 24 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 381 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,468 cases, 55 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 362 cases, 10 deaths
  • Goochland County: 255 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,212 cases, 36 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,224 cases, 208 deaths
  • New Kent County: 180 cases, 2 death
  • Powhatan County: 210 cases, 5 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events