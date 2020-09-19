Coronavirus update: Almost 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia; 7 day testing average on a downward trend

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, September 19.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 139,655 cases — 132,966 confirmed and 6,689 probable. This is an increase of 953 new reported cases since Friday. A total of 10,562 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 2,990 people have died

The current 7-day positivity rate across all health districts in the state is 6.2 percent — four percent lower than Friday and seven percent lower since last Saturday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 22 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-3501

Chesterfield

Beulah United Methodist Church

6930 Hopkins Road

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30

Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church

2950 Walmsley Blvd.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 29

Cornerstone Church

10551 Chalkley Road

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17 and 24

5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21 and 28

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 18, the college has reported:

41 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

17 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 18, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.3 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 18 shows that:

261 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,140 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.62%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia

Charles City County : 82 cases, 5 death

: 82 cases, 5 death Chesterfield County : 5,724 cases, 90 deaths

: 5,724 cases, 90 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 242 cases, 24 deaths

: 242 cases, 24 deaths City of Hopewell : 381 cases, 7 deaths

: 381 cases, 7 deaths City of Richmond : 4,468 cases, 55 deaths

: 4,468 cases, 55 deaths Dinwiddie County: 362 cases, 10 deaths

362 cases, 10 deaths Goochland County : 255 cases, 7 deaths

: 255 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 1,212 cases, 36 deaths

: 1,212 cases, 36 deaths Henrico County : 5,224 cases, 208 deaths

: 5,224 cases, 208 deaths New Kent County : 180 cases, 2 death

: 180 cases, 2 death Powhatan County: 210 cases, 5 deaths

