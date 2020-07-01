Coronavirus update: As Virginia enters ‘Phase 3,’ cases are up to 63,203

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 1, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,203cases of COVID-19 — 60,528 confirmed and 2,675 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,786.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Virginia reopens under Phase 3
- Charles City County: 39 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 2,914 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 144 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 176 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 239 cases, 4 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,213 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 120 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 429 cases, 27 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,603 cases, 146 deaths
- New Kent County: 57 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 82 cases, 2 deaths
