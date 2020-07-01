Coronavirus update: As Virginia enters ‘Phase 3,’ cases are up to 63,203

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 1, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,203cases of COVID-19 — 60,528 confirmed and 2,675 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,786.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia reopens under Phase 3

COVID-19 in Virginia

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 39 cases, 3 death

: 39 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,914 cases, 53 deaths

: 2,914 cases, 53 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 144 cases, 17 deaths

: 144 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 176 cases, 2 death

: 176 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 239 cases, 4 deaths

: 239 cases, 4 deaths City of Richmond : 2,213 cases, 29 deaths

: 2,213 cases, 29 deaths Goochland County : 120 cases, 6 deaths

: 120 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 429 cases, 27 deaths

: 429 cases, 27 deaths Henrico County : 2,603 cases, 146 deaths

: 2,603 cases, 146 deaths New Kent County : 57 cases, 1 death

: 57 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 82 cases, 2 deaths

