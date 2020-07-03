Coronavirus update: As we head into Fourth of July weekend, COVID cases up 658 since yesterday

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 3, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 64,393 cases of COVID-19 — 61,6990 confirmed and 2,703 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,845.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,700 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

(AP) — The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.

With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home. Even then, they were told to keep their backyard cookouts small.

Health experts agree this will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the nation slides into a deeper mess. The fear is that a weekend of crowded pool parties, picnics and parades will fuel the surge.

Virginia reopens under Phase 3

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases near you:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 39 cases, 3 death

: 39 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,974 cases, 53 deaths

: 2,974 cases, 53 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 145 cases, 18 deaths

: 145 cases, 18 deaths City of Hopewell : 184 cases, 2 death

: 184 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 256 cases, 5 deaths

: 256 cases, 5 deaths City of Richmond : 2,248 cases, 30 deaths

: 2,248 cases, 30 deaths Goochland County : 126 cases, 6 deaths

: 126 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 442 cases, 29 deaths

: 442 cases, 29 deaths Henrico County : 2,629 cases, 157 deaths

: 2,629 cases, 157 deaths New Kent County : 60 cases, 1 death

: 60 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 84 cases, 2 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic