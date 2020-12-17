Coronavirus Update: Case count nears 300,000, virus surge continues with 3,853 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, in the Queens borough of New York. From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to a number of hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 has followed the virus as it circled the globe over the past year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,853 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 296,093.

There were 45 new deaths reported in the Commonwealth since yesterday. Deaths have been mostly trending upwards since the beginning of the month, the 7-day moving average is currently 31.1. Of the new deaths reported, 8 were in the Central Region. The death total is 4,553.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are currently 2,399 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the virus. There have been 27,307 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital since the pandemic started. There are 963 ventilators being used in Virginia hospitals today. ICU’s are at 80% occupancy.

The testing positivity rate increased to 11.6% today. There have been 3,810,790 total PCR tests administered to people in Virginia since March.

The Pfizer vaccine has started being distributed in Virginia and now another vaccination brand is under review. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine appears set for authorization after FDA staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday. LEARN MORE ABOUT MODERNA’S VACCINE HERE.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

  • Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Fridays: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

  • Thursday, December 17th, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**
  • Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

  • Charles City County: 162 cases, 7 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 11,129 cases, 151 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 520 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 733 cases, 9 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 7,845 cases, 86 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 770 cases, 14 deaths
  • Goochland County: 519 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 3,062 cases, 61 deaths
  • Henrico County: 10,260 cases, 271 deaths
  • New Kent County: 496 cases, 5 death
  • Powhatan County: 651 cases, 6 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events