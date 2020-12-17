Coronavirus Update: Case count nears 300,000, virus surge continues with 3,853 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,853 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 296,093.
There were 45 new deaths reported in the Commonwealth since yesterday. Deaths have been mostly trending upwards since the beginning of the month, the 7-day moving average is currently 31.1. Of the new deaths reported, 8 were in the Central Region. The death total is 4,553.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are currently 2,399 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the virus. There have been 27,307 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital since the pandemic started. There are 963 ventilators being used in Virginia hospitals today. ICU’s are at 80% occupancy.
The testing positivity rate increased to 11.6% today. There have been 3,810,790 total PCR tests administered to people in Virginia since March.
The Pfizer vaccine has started being distributed in Virginia and now another vaccination brand is under review. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine appears set for authorization after FDA staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday. LEARN MORE ABOUT MODERNA’S VACCINE HERE.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Thursday, December 17th, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**
- Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**
**indicates drive thru event
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
- Charles City County: 162 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,129 cases, 151 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 520 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 733 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 7,845 cases, 86 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 770 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 519 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,062 cases, 61 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,260 cases, 271 deaths
- New Kent County: 496 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 651 cases, 6 deaths
- Locals with uncertainties about the COVID-19 vaccine aired their questions to state health officials in an 8News special Wednesday night titled 'Virginia Vaccinates.'
- GRTC says its 36th employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The worker, who has public-facing duties and was last with the company on Dec. 10, is now in quarantine.
- All eyes were on Audrey Roberson, who says she rolled up her sleeve with honor on Wednesday. After her bandage was placed on her arm, Roberson threw her hands up in relief and blew her arm a kiss. She says this is the moment front-line health care worker have been waiting for.
- As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out to more and more people, health authorities are keeping close watch for any unexpected side effects.
- A health care worker had a serious allergic reaction 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
- An infant with brain swelling due to COVID-19 is airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado.
- Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts, are giving an update on Richmond's COVID-19 outbreak.
- California has activated its mass fatality management program amid a state average of more than 160 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last week.
- The plan would include stimulus checks less than the original $1,200 direct payments. The deal would also leave out state funding and a liability shield pushed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
- Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Virginia as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered.