Coronavirus Update: Case count nears 300,000, virus surge continues with 3,853 new cases

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, in the Queens borough of New York. From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to a number of hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 has followed the virus as it circled the globe over the past year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,853 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 296,093.

There were 45 new deaths reported in the Commonwealth since yesterday. Deaths have been mostly trending upwards since the beginning of the month, the 7-day moving average is currently 31.1. Of the new deaths reported, 8 were in the Central Region. The death total is 4,553.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are currently 2,399 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the virus. There have been 27,307 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital since the pandemic started. There are 963 ventilators being used in Virginia hospitals today. ICU’s are at 80% occupancy.

The testing positivity rate increased to 11.6% today. There have been 3,810,790 total PCR tests administered to people in Virginia since March.

The Pfizer vaccine has started being distributed in Virginia and now another vaccination brand is under review. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine appears set for authorization after FDA staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday. LEARN MORE ABOUT MODERNA’S VACCINE HERE.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, December 17th , 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)** Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).