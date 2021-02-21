Coronavirus update: Case numbers climb to over 564,000, 134 new deaths

Coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 21:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 564,115.

The state is reporting 7,331 deaths, an increase of 134. The positivity rate increased to 8.3 percent.

COVID-19 in headlines

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,548 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 306 are in the ICU and 186 are on a ventilator.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

  • Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
  • Wednesdays: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
  • Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

  • Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 391 cases, 10 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 23,009 cases, 231 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,300 cases, 37 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,040 cases, 24 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 3,022 cases, 41 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 14,435 cases, 152 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,747 cases, 22 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,194 cases, 8 deaths
  • Hanover County: 6,501 cases, 110 deaths
  • Henrico County: 20,895 cases, 372 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,217 cases, 7 deaths
  • Powhatan County: 1,623 cases, 7 deaths
  • Prince George County: 2,892 cases, 11 deaths

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

