Coronavirus update: Case numbers climb to over 564,000, 134 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 21:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 564,115.
The state is reporting 7,331 deaths, an increase of 134. The positivity rate increased to 8.3 percent.
COVID-19 in headlines
Virginia’s pre-registration system opens
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,548 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 306 are in the ICU and 186 are on a ventilator.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 391 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,009 cases, 231 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,300 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,040 cases, 24 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,022 cases, 41 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,435 cases, 152 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,747 cases, 22 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,194 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,501 cases, 110 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,895 cases, 372 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,217 cases, 7 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,623 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,892 cases, 11 deaths