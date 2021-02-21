Coronavirus update: Case numbers climb to over 564,000, 134 new deaths

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 20: Members of various aid organizations are instructed at the Carl-von-Linné-Schule elementary school for handicapped children according to the train the teacher principle to train teachers on the application of rapid antigen tests during the novel coronavirus pandemic on February 20, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The city of Berlin is launching a rapid test program to help schools reopen safely. Teaching staff will be tested with the help of trained colleagues weekly and in a second phase pupils will all receive free test kits that they can administer at home. Schools are reopening this coming week in several states across Germany under strict measures to contain the spread of the virus as best possible. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 21:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 564,115.

The state is reporting 7,331 deaths, an increase of 134. The positivity rate increased to 8.3 percent.

COVID-19 in headlines

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,548 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 306 are in the ICU and 186 are on a ventilator.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Monday : Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia