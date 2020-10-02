Coronavirus update: Cases climb by 966 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 149,687 cases — 141,850 confirmed and 7,837 probable. Since yesterday 966 new cases have been reported.

A total of 11,140 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,250 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.5 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

  • Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct.2, the college has reported:

  • 24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 10 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

  • 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

  • 50 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

  • Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,085 cases, 96 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 266 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 409 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,701 cases, 62 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 404 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 277 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,337 cases, 39 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,516 cases, 218 deaths
  • New Kent County: 200 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 233 cases, 5 deaths
