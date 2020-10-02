Coronavirus update: Cases climb by 966 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 149,687 cases — 141,850 confirmed and 7,837 probable. Since yesterday 966 new cases have been reported.

A total of 11,140 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,250 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.5 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct.2, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

50 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%

Local coronavirus cases