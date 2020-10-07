Coronavirus update: Cases in Central Virginia keep increasing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, October 7.

Virginia’s cases increased by 509 since Tuesday. The total case count is now at 153,691. The death toll for the Commonwealth has reached 3,303.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.8 percent.

RICHMOND

Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Thursday, October 8 , 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA

, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA Saturday, October 17 , 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA,

, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA, Saturday, October 24, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 6, the college has reported:

14 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 5, here is what the college has reported:

20 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

30 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,497 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

