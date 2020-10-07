Coronavirus update: Cases in Central Virginia keep increasing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, October 7.
Virginia’s cases increased by 509 since Tuesday. The total case count is now at 153,691. The death toll for the Commonwealth has reached 3,303.
The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.8 percent.
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Thursday, October 8, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA
- Saturday, October 17, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA,
- Saturday, October 24, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 6, the college has reported:
- 14 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 10 students are in isolation on campus.
- 13 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 5, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:
- 30 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,497 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local cases of coronavirus
- Charles City County: 86 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,207 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 269 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 423 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,792 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 422 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 287 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,401 cases, 39 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,617 cases, 219 deaths
- New Kent County: 230 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 240 cases, 5 deaths