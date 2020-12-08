Coronavirus update: Cases in Richmond-region continue to increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia cases are up again this week by more than 3,000.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, the 7-day average number of daily new cases reported is 3,238.

On Tuesday, cases increased by 3,860. The total number of cases is 262,730. The number of deaths also rose to 4,260.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,612 outbreaks contributing to 35,661 cases.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Health say they are targeting new people when it comes to COVID-19 contact tracing.

During this time of significantly high case volume, officials say traditional methods of contact tracing are less effective. This means that some local health departments, as necessary, may not be contacting everyone with COVID-19 infection or close contacts to someone with COVID-19 infection.

With regards to the CDC’s new guidelines, the VDH is now prioritizing follow-up cases and also tracing close contacts for the following groups of people:

People diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts

People living or working in or visiting congregate living facilities

People involved in known clusters or outbreaks

People at increased risk of severe illness

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 8, the university has reported:

34 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 7, here is what the university has reported:

105 total cases and 6 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

21 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

