Coronavirus update: Cases in Virginia rise by 1,134

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Cases in Virginia keep increasing by hundreds of cases per day. In the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health, cases rose by 1,134 in the last 24 hours.

The commonwealth has a total of 1,260 outbreaks that have contributed to 27,396 COVID-19 cases. The current 7-Day positivity rate is at 5 percent.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are also on the rise again, just as health experts feared. Average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country. Deaths are a lagging indicator — that is, it generally takes a few weeks for people to sicken and die from the coronavirus.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

As of Oct. 26, the college has reported:

11 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

9 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 26, here is what the college has reported:

33 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

18 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,584 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting on COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools. In our area, there have been six outbreaks at local schools.

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 5 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES