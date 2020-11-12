Coronavirus update: cases quickly approaching 200,000, weekly average soars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 cases in Virginia are quickly increasing, with over 1,000 cases a day everyday since late October the state will soon break the 200,000 mark. The total currently sits at 198,027, 180,623 of these are confirmed.

The 7-day moving average for cases by date reported is at an all time high. Currently the average is 1,546 making this the highest spike in cases so far. Other considerable peaks include on May 31 when the average hit 1,195, Aug. 8 with an average of 1,186 and Oct. 14 with 1,131.

Cases have been rising fairly consistently since Oct. 25.

Since yesterday, 17 new deaths have been reported in the Commonwealth. The death total is now 3,758 with 3,490 confirmed and 268 probable.

There have been 13,339 hospitalizations in Virginia as a result of the virus’s spread. Statewide there are currently 1,313 people in the hospital for COVID-19, 255 of these patients are in the Central Region.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 9, the college has reported:

34 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

32 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 9, here is what the college has reported:

53 total cases and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

26 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,597 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES