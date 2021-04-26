Coronavirus update: Cases up 719 in Virginia; Richmond COVID-19 free testing this week

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, April 26:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 719 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 654,929 COVID-19 cases and 10,706 deaths.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 974 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 251 of those patients in the ICU. There are 122 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 74,315 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.9 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 26, 28.7% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.6 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here.

COVID-19 testing near you

