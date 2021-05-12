Coronavirus update: CDC panel expected to consider the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15 today

COLUMBIA, SC – DECEMBER 05: Camden High School students cheer on their team during the South Carolina High School League Class AAA football championship game at Spring Valley High School on December 5, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Class AA championship game, between Abbeville and Marion originally scheduled for December 4, was postponed after a team quarantine for COVID-19. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After over a year of battling the coronavirus and its restriction, it looks like better days are on the horizon.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 561 new cases. Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 668,147 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and 10,934 deaths.

As of today, over three million people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia with 47.4% being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory panel is expected to discuss recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents around 11:30 this morning, followed by a vote around 2:45 p.m.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group Tuesday.

A VCU survey from earlier this month showed that three-quarters of parents with children 18 and younger said they were willing to send their children back to in-person instruction.

Richmond Raceway will continue to give COVID-19 vaccines today and tomorrow. Appointments are not required. Anyone 16 years or older can get the Pfizer shot between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

. Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says the Commonwealth has to wait for additional federal approval before moving forward with administering vaccines to adolescents. The Hanover County Vaccination Center is putting out one last call for residents to get their shots. They have appointments available for the month of May, but walk-ins are welcome. The center is located at 135 Junction Drive, Ashland, VA.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

