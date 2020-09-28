Coronavirus update: Chesterfield reaches 6,000 cases of COVID-19; 7-day testing average continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, September 28.
According to the health department, Virginia now has 146,593 cases — 139,144 confirmed and 7,449 probable. This is an increase of 449 new reported cases since Sunday.
A total of 10,916 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,159 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day positivity rate went down slightly to 4.7 percent — one tenth of a percentage point lower than Saturday or Sunday.
Upcoming testing locations
Richmond
- Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.
Chesterfield
- Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:
- 39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 12 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:
- 89 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,000 cases, 94 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 256 cases, 25 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 395 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,647 cases, 61 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 391 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 272 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,297 cases, 37 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,452 cases, 211 deaths
- New Kent County: 191 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 223 cases, 5 deaths