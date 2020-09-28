Coronavirus update: Chesterfield reaches 6,000 cases of COVID-19; 7-day testing average continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, September 28.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 146,593 cases — 139,144 confirmed and 7,449 probable. This is an increase of 449 new reported cases since Sunday.

A total of 10,916 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,159 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate went down slightly to 4.7 percent — one tenth of a percentage point lower than Saturday or Sunday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.

Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:

18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

89 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases