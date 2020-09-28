Coronavirus update: Chesterfield reaches 6,000 cases of COVID-19; 7-day testing average continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, September 28.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 146,593 cases — 139,144 confirmed and 7,449 probable. This is an increase of 449 new reported cases since Sunday.

A total of 10,916 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,159 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate went down slightly to 4.7 percent — one tenth of a percentage point lower than Saturday or Sunday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

  • Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:

  • 39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 7 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:

  • 18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

  • 89 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

  • Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,000 cases, 94 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 256 cases, 25 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 395 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,647 cases, 61 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 391 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 272 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,297 cases, 37 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,452 cases, 211 deaths
  • New Kent County: 191 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 223 cases, 5 deaths
