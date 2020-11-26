Coronavirus update: Chesterfield reports more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 26.

Virginia saw an increase of 2,600 new reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 228,900 people have coronavirus — 204,406 confirmed and 24,494 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,029 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which decreased slightly to 7.4 percent.

Most cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are seen in people ages 20-29, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds. However, most hospitalizations are seen in ages 60-69 and most deaths from the virus are seen in adults 80 and older.

According to the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of people currently hospitalized with a confirmed coronavirus positive result is 1,286. ICUs across the state are at 75 percent occupancy.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, health officials are expecting the number of cases to continue to rise due to social gatherings. It is advised that you do not travel during Thanksgiving or attend a gathering for more than 25 people, per Gov. Northam’s orders.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:

16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Chesterfield County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest of any locality in our area. It was followed by Henrico County, which reported 92 new cases of the virus.