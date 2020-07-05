Coronavirus update: Chesterfield reports more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19; Free testing in Richmond this week

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 5, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 65,748 cases of COVID-19 — 62.981 confirmed and 2,767 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,853.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,700 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free testing events in Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”, 5051 Northampton St.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases near you:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE