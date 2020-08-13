Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia continue to rise; state positivity rate at 7.3

Bristol Virginia Health Department nurses Shawn Profitt, left, and Carrie Long log samples during COVID-19 drive-thru testing Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Bristol, Va. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate continues to hold steady at 7.3 percent. Virginia is reporting 103,622 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Thursday. That is 1,101 more than yesterday.

8,592 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,363 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.

UPCOMING COMMUNITY TESTING EVENTS IN RICHMOND, HENRICO

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond) Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico) Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223 Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond) Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224 Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Rain or shine Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.