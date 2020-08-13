Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia continue to rise; state positivity rate at 7.3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
Virginia’s positivity rate continues to hold steady at 7.3 percent. Virginia is reporting 103,622 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Thursday. That is 1,101 more than yesterday.
8,592 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,363 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY TESTING EVENTS IN RICHMOND, HENRICO
Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)
Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)
Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)
Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
- Charles City County: 53 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,512 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 204 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 279 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,280 cases, 41 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 226 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 169 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 676 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,999 cases, 187 deaths
- New Kent County: 132 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 156 cases, 4 deaths