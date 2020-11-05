Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increasing — 1,366 new cases reported today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new virus-related deaths as of Thursday morning. This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 187,202.

Virginia health officials confirmed 172,418 cases and 3,426 deaths are related to the virus as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 5.8 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.

According to VDH, Virginia is averaging around 18,000 tests per day.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Thursday, November 5 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon

— Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:

22 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 student is in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:

37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:

22 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,605 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA