Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Virginia rise by 900; 7-day testing average at 5%

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The total number of cases in the Commonwealth rose by 900 since yesterday, making the total 166,138

There have been 11 new deaths reported, the current 7-day moving average rose slightly to 5 percent.

The VDH reported total of 11,861 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the VHHA, there are currently 972 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, 95 of those people are on a ventilator. In the Central Region, hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent.

In Virginia, COVID-19 cases are most common in the 20-29 age group with 34,425 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The next most afflicted age group is 30-39 with 28,156 cases.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 16, the college has reported:

23 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 16, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 16 shows that:

41 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,533 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

