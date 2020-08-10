Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Virginia top 100,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Aug. 10, 2020.
Virginia reported a total of 100,709 coronavirus cases, with 96,807 confirmed and 3,942 probable, on Monday, representing an increase of 623 cases from the day before. The current 7-day positivity rate in the state is 7.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The department is reporting that 8,391 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and that 2,327 — 2,215 confirmed and 112 probable — from the virus.
COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 52 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,370 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 197 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 272 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,190 cases, 41 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 221 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 164 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 653 cases, 32 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,904 cases, 185 deaths
- New Kent County: 129 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 147 cases, 4 deaths