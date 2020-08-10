Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Virginia top 100,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Aug. 10, 2020.

Virginia reported a total of 100,709 coronavirus cases, with 96,807 confirmed and 3,942 probable, on Monday, representing an increase of 623 cases from the day before. The current 7-day positivity rate in the state is 7.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The department is reporting that 8,391 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and that 2,327 — 2,215 confirmed and 112 probable — from the virus.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia