Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases increase by 2,861 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, February 1:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,861 new COVID-19 cases. VDH said a system upgrade could cause today’s report to see an increase in the number of cases and tests reported.
The state’s death toll has increased to 6,474. The positivity rate is at 11.7 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,511 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,446 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 478 are in the ICU and 304 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 843,230 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 1.
More than 700,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 124,407 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.
On average 33,675 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 29, the college has reported:
- 47 active student cases and 1 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 11 students are in isolation on campus.
- 43 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 29, here is what the college has reported:
- 115 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 143 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 2.9 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 345 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 19,294 cases, 204 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,056 cases, 31 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,763 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,651 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,862 cases, 132 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,492 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,043 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,871 cases, 101 deaths
- Henrico County: 18,624 cases, 344 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,065 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,338 cases, 7 deaths
