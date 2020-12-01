Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health about COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,422 people are currently hospitalized patients with coronavirus. Over all the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is 24,393.

CASES

The cases in Virginia continue to increase. The state is averaging 2,354 cases a day. This morning Virginia recorded an additional 2,228 cases bringing the total to 240,063.

4,093 people have died due to COVID-19 complications — 3,750 confirmed and 343 probable.

A Chesterfield nursing home is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Over 100 cases and five deaths have been confirmed at The Laurels of Bon Air.

VACCINES

The race for a vaccine is heating up. The two vaccine candidates now seeking federal approval, health officials say distribution in Virginia could start by the middle of December.

On Monday, Moderna became the second vaccine maker to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for regulatory clearance after a clinical trail found their immunization was 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Pfizer was the first to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

If either candidate is approved, it would give them the greenlight to ramp up production for a widespread vaccination campaign.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 30, the university has reported:

12 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 30, here is what the university has reported:

97 total cases and 1 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.6 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 1, shows that:

6 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,665 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES