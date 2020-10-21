Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases rise by 1,018; Deaths up to 3,515

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,018 in the last 24 hours.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 cases have reached 168,772 and deaths are up to 3,515. The state’s positivity rate is at 4.9 percent.
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 1,188 COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have contributed to 26,226 COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, ABC News obtained a White House Coronavirus Task Force report issued for state governors.
According to the weekly briefing, Virginia is in the “orange zone” for coronavirus cases.
According to the report, last week Virginia reported 51 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population — the 34th highest rate in the country.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 21, the college has reported:
- 17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 11 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 37 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,554 people have recovered from the virus since July.
COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|4
|Hopewell
|2
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 97 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,796 cases, 100 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 288 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 487 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,145 cases, 68 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 492 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 315 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,545 cases, 41 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,058 cases, 227 deaths
- New Kent County: 272 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 289 cases, 5 deaths