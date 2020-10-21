Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases rise by 1,018; Deaths up to 3,515

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,018 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 cases have reached 168,772 and deaths are up to 3,515. The state’s positivity rate is at 4.9 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 1,188 COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have contributed to 26,226 COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, ABC News obtained a White House Coronavirus Task Force report issued for state governors.

According to the weekly briefing, Virginia is in the “orange zone” for coronavirus cases.

According to the report, last week Virginia reported 51 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population — the 34th highest rate in the country.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 21, the college has reported:

17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

37 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,554 people have recovered from the virus since July.

COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 4 Hopewell 2

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES