Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia; New relief bill pushed through House

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 16, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 29,683 cases of COVID-19 — 28,233 confirmed and 1,450 probable — Saturday morning. The death toll is now at 1,002.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,909 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

emocrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House, an election-year measure designed to brace a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system struggling to contain a pandemic still pummeling the country.

Friday’s 208-199 vote, with all but one Republican opposed, advances what boils down to a campaign-season display of Democratic economic and health-care priorities. It has no chance of becoming law as written, but will likely spark difficult negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans. Any product would probably be the last major COVID-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

The enormous Democratic measure would cost more than the prior four coronavirus bills combined. It would deliver almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.

Republicans mocked the bill as a bloated Democratic wish-list that was dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate and, for good measure, faced a White House veto threat. Party leaders say they want to assess how $3 trillion approved earlier is working and see if some states’ partial business reopenings would spark an economic revival that would ease the need for more safety net programs.

Republicans are also sorting through internal divisions and awaiting stronger signals from President Donald Trump about what he will support.

COVID-19 in Virginia

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 22 1 Chesterfield County 946 29 City of Colonial Heights 74 7 City of Hopewell 49 0 City of Petersburg 58 2 City of Richmond 665 18 Goochland County 86 5 Hanover County 208 19 Henrico County 1,198 113 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 23 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

