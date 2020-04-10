Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center leaves 39 dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 10, 2020:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Virginia. More than 4,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The death toll is now at 109.

Virginia health officials reported 44 deaths in the Richmond area — 39 of those deaths come from the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Health 33,026 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

In the past 24 hours, six more people have died of COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County. The death toll is now at 39 — making it the deadliest outbreak at a long term care facility in the country.

At this time, officials say 84 residents are being treated for the virus. All residents and staff members have been tested for the virus but they are still waiting on test results.

Mayor Stoney says Richmond has not yet reached coronavirus peak

While the numbers continue to grow, Stoney says the city has not yet reached its coronavirus peak.

“If you all have been to King’s Dominion before, that tick tick tick tick, we are still on the front end of that roller coaster,” Stoney said.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula says his team is monitoring three assisted-living facilities with coronavirus clusters within city limits.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

