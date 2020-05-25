Coronavirus update: COVID-19 testing in Ashland this week

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 25, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 36,244 cases of COVID-19 — 34,451 confirmed and 1,793 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,171.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported 5,102 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 Testing in Ashland

There will be a free COVID-19 testing event this Thursday at the Aslhand Church of God.

This is a walk-up testing event, but there will be parking nearby. People coming for testing need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The Chickahominy Health District will be also be offering walk-up registration until 11:15 a.m. or while supplies last.

This event is for adults and children ages 6 and up who meet testing qualifications. To be screened and preregister for the event call CHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-365-3340. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Pre-registration ends at noon on May 27.

The testing event is from 9-11 a.m. May 28, at the Ashland Church of God, 407 Myrtle St.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

