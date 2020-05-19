Coronavirus update: COVID-19 testing in Emporia

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 19, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 31,140 cases of COVID-19 — 29,591 confirmed and 1,449 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,014.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,107 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Mayor Stoney to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula of the Richmond and Henrico Health District will discuss the city’s plans to increase testing, access to protective equipment and address small business needs over the two weeks during a briefing at 9:15am. Watch it on 8News!

COVID-19 testing in Emporia and Greensville County

The Crater Health District and Virginia Army National Guard will conduct community testing next Friday, May 29.

The testing will take place at the Washington Park Community Center located at 750 Dry Bread Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For registration information, please call the health district at 804-862-8989. You can start to register starting Sunday, May 24.

Planning a trip this summer? Here’s how you can stay safe

With Memorial Day right around the corner, health experts want to make sure you are safe.

AAA said that if you do plan on taking a trip traveling by car is safer than plane because you control who you come in contact with. You’re also encouraged to bring your own sanitizing wipes, wash your hands, maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Governor Northam announced Monday that public beaches in Virginia Beach can reopen for the holiday weekend but large gatherings are still not allowed.

The Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula says its important to plan before making a big trip.

“The virus is still out there and so the most important thing is that we’re thinking about, not only, how we keep ourselves safe but really how we keep our entire community safe,” Avula said.

Dr. Avula said that if you have any underlying health conditions, it may be best to stay home.

“Right now, we’re seeing Covid-19 spread in all 50 states and, to the degree that all of us can, avoiding that public interaction is going to be the safest thing,” Dr. Avula added.

COVID-19 in Virginia

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

Here’s a break down of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 23 1 Chesterfield County 1,002 29 City of Colonial Heights 76 7 City of Hopewell 53 0 City of Petersburg 60 2 City of Richmond 779 18 Goochland County 88 5 Hanover County 225 19 Henrico County 1,272 113 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 24 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

