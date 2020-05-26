Coronavirus update: COVID-19 Testing in RVA this week

A man wearing a facemask waits inside his car to be tested for COVID-19 as volunteers take registration information in Annandale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. COVID-19 testing was available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Hundreds of people had lined up in cars and on foot by 10am. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 26, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 37,727 cases of COVID-19 — 35,890 confirmed and 1,837 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,208.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 5,140 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 Testing in RVA this week

May 27 — SOUTHWOOD APARTMENTS , 1400 Southwood Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, 1400 Southwood Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27 — EASTERN HENRICO REC CENTER , 1440 N. Laburnum Ave from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 — MLK MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1000 Mosby Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Governor Northam may require Virginians wear masks

Governor Northam is expected to make a decision today on whether he will issue a statewide mandate requiring that Virginians wear protective masks while in public.

Several states are already requiring face coverings in public spaces while others are just asking residents to have them on when they are in businesses or commuting on public transportation.

“We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, we also want to talk about how we enforce that but I’ll be making that announcement on Tuesday,” Northam explained.

Virginia confirms 2nd case of new inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19

Virginia health officials have reported another case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, marking the second known case in the state.

According to Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, the condition can “impact multiple organs in the child’s body” and researchers have seen symptoms that resemble Kawasaki disease, a condition that has led to heart problems.

COVID-19 in Virginia

