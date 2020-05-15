Coronavirus update: More than 185,000 Virginians tested for COVID-19; Richmond DMV no longer reopening

People wearing masks wait in line for food donations Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 15, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 27,813 cases of COVID-19 — 26,469 confirmed and 1,344 probable — Thursday.

More than 185,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 955.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,678 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Richmond DMV no longer reopening

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said it was reopening 11 locations across the commonwealth on Monday. However, because of the City of Richmond’s request to delay ‘Phase One’ of reopening the DMV will remain closed until after Thursday, May 28.

The Onancock Customer Service Centers in Accomack County will also remain closed.

Some parts of Virginia start ‘Phase One’ of Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan

Some Virginia businesses are reopening today as the commonwealth enter’s Phase One of Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan.

Under ‘Phase One’ non-essential retail and places of worship can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can also open at 50 percent capacity and use their outdoor seating to accommodate customers.

CDC releases limited coronavirus reopening guidance

U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six one-page “decision tool” documents that use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations what they should consider before reopening.

The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn’t posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why.

COVID-19 in Virginia

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 21 1 Chesterfield County 909 29 City of Colonial Heights 73 7 City of Hopewell 48 0 City of Petersburg 57 2 City of Richmond 611 18 Goochland County 86 5 Hanover County 198 18 Henrico County 1,174 112 New Kent County 28 2 Powhatan County 23 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

