Coronavirus update: Free COVID-19 testing at Southwood Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 12, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 25,070 cases of COVID-19 — 23,889 confirmed and 1,181 probable — Monday.

More than 167,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 850.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,273 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Chesterfield County parks reopen with limitations

Chesterfield County parks are working to reopen parks that have been closed since mid-March.

The county is expected to reopen playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickleball courts on Tuesday, May 12.

If you are looking to head out to a park today, the county is asking you to do the following:

  • No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals
  • Continue social distancing
  • Face coverings recommended in public

Free coronavirus testing in Richmond

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will set up a free COVID-19 testing site at Southwood Apartments today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-up testing is available but not guaranteed.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County191
Chesterfield County74126
City of Colonial Heights656
City of Hopewell330
City of Petersburg412
City of Richmond49418
Goochland County815
Hanover County15515
Henrico County1,032110
New Kent County261
Powhatan County180
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

