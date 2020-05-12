Coronavirus update: Free COVID-19 testing at Southwood Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 12, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 25,070 cases of COVID-19 — 23,889 confirmed and 1,181 probable — Monday.

More than 167,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 850.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,273 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Chesterfield County parks reopen with limitations

Chesterfield County parks are working to reopen parks that have been closed since mid-March.

The county is expected to reopen playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickleball courts on Tuesday, May 12.

If you are looking to head out to a park today, the county is asking you to do the following:

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

Continue social distancing

Face coverings recommended in public

Click here to read the full release.

Free coronavirus testing in Richmond

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will set up a free COVID-19 testing site at Southwood Apartments today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-up testing is available but not guaranteed.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 19 1 Chesterfield County 741 26 City of Colonial Heights 65 6 City of Hopewell 33 0 City of Petersburg 41 2 City of Richmond 494 18 Goochland County 81 5 Hanover County 155 15 Henrico County 1,032 110 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 18 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

