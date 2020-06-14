Coronavirus update: Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond tomorrow

Medical personnel test four people in a van for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annadale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Coronavirus was testing available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 14, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,869 cases of COVID-19 — 50,499 confirmed and 2,370 probable — Saturday. The death toll is now at 1,541.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 410.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,178 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Monday, June 15: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E Belt Blvd.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E Belt Blvd. Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School9000 Three Chopt Rd.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

