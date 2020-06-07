Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide; Free testing events this week

A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a man to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nationwide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 7, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 50,681 cases of COVID-19 — 48,349 confirmed and 2,332 probable — Sunday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,538 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free coronavirus testing events in RVA this week

The Richmond Health District is holding three free coronavirus testing events this week.

The events are:

Tuesday, June 9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd

9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd Thursday, June 11th : From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike

: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike Friday, June 12th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd.

For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites or to register call 804- 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More than100 people recover from COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center hit a major COVID-19 milestone after over 100 residents and team members recovered from the virus.

Jeremiah Davis, an administrator at Canterbury, said the skilled nursing facility is grateful to the Henrico community for their support during this difficult past few months.

This comes after the nursing facility experienced one of the worst clusters of positive coronavirus cases in the United States.

Davis also added that three dozen Canterbury team members battled COVID-19 over the past two months.

“Day in and day out, our medical and nursing professionals, dietary department, housekeepers, laundry personnel, supply coordinators, department heads and countless others have been working around the clock to provide our residents with the very best care,” he said.

COVID-19 in Virginia

