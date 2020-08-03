Coronavirus update: Free testing this week

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 information for Monday, Aug. 3, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reports the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 increased by 1,324 since yesterday. There are now 93,106 COVID-19 cases across the state including 89,602 confirmed cases and 3,504 probable cases. The state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 7.2 to 7.1%.

According to the VDH, there have been 2,218 COVID-19-related deaths in the commonwealth including 2,108 confirmed deaths and 110 deaths probably related to the virus. This is the first day since July 6 that there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 12,255 patients with COVID-19 have been released from the hospital.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bellwood Maisonettes, 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway

5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bellwood Maisonettes, 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway Thursday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

The events on Aug. 5 and 8 are for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The event on the Aug. 8 is for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A similar event scheduled for Aug. 4 at Fairfield Middle School was cancelled due to severe storm predictions.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia