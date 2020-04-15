Coronavirus update: Henrico care facility dealing with string of COVID-19 cases; 154 deaths in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 15, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 6,171 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the commonwealth. COVID-19 has killed 154 Virginians.

So far 42,763 people have been tested for the virus.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Beth Sholom battling over 25 cases of COVID-19

Long term care facility Beth Sholom said they are experiencing difficult days. The Henrico County facility has over 25 patients and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said that when they only had one case, they isolated the patient at their Healthcare Center to avoid the spread. Beth Sholom’s first case was reported on March 26.

“But as the days progressed, the highly contagious virus found a way to infect more of our residents,” the facility said in a statement Tuesday.

3 more people die at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

The death toll at Canterbury is now at 45. The first resident tested positive on March 18 and less than a month later the facility has become the worst outbreak of any nursing home in the United States.

Officials said they underestimated how hard the virus would be to treat in a nursing home setting. They said testing delays may have contributed to some of the spread.

When all the residents were tested late March, more than half of them tested postive but didn’t have any symptoms yet. By then 16 people had already died.

Currently, 83 residents are being treated at a hospital or inside the facility.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

