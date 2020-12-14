Coronavirus update: Henrico County reaches more than 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,240 more new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. This marks the 10th day in a row of case counts above 3,000.

Today’s cases bring the total up to 285,149 — of these 246,566 are confirmed and 38,583 are probable.

Henrico County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the largest increase of any locality in Central Virginia. This brings the county to more than 10,000 reported cases of the virus since the pandemic began. It was followed by Chesterfield County reported 69 new cases of the virus.

There have been 1,675 outbreaks in Virginia and 37,443 of the state’s total cases are tied to outbreaks. There were 2 new deaths reported in the commonwealth today bringing the death total 4,441.

The seven-day testing average held steady at 10.9 percent.

In other coronavirus news, Gov. Ralph Northam’s new coronavirus restrictions went into effect this morning at midnight. Some of these restrictions include:

All Virginians must stay at home between the hours of 12 to 5 a.m.

Anyone over the age of 5 in Virginia is required to wear a face covering when in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person.

All social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

You can read an in-depth breakdown about these new rules here.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Monday, December 14th , 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)

, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220) Tuesday, December 15th , 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

, 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)** Thursday, December 17th , 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)** Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 11, the university has reported:

37 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 9, here is what the university has reported:

110 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November 2020 was 2.6 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 11, shows that:

24 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,675 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19