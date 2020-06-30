Coronavirus update: Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 30, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 62,189 cases of COVID-19 — 59,522 confirmed and 2,667 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,740.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 8,023 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Northam providing update before state moves into Phase 3
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will be updating the Commonwealth on coronavirus this afternoon as the state prepares to move into “Phase 3.”
Virginia reopens under Phase 3
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 39 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 2,856 cases, 49 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 143 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 169 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 221 cases, 3 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,184 cases, 30 deaths
- Goochland County: 119 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 420 cases, 26 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,579 cases, 141 deaths
- New Kent County: 57 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 77 cases, 2 deaths
