Coronavirus update: Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia since pandemic started

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia cases are up by 2,677 bringing the state total to 204,637. The daily case count for Monday is the highest its ever been since the pandemic started.

The current 7-day positivity rate is 7.3 percent — over the last couple of weeks, this rate has been steadily increasing.

3,806 Virginians have died from COVID-19.

The state has had 1,417 COVID-19 outbreaks resulting in over 30,000 cases.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

PETERSBURG