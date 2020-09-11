Coronavirus Update: Highest two-day total of reported cases since Aug. 8, testing event in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Cases increased by 1,115 from Thursday, bringing the total to 131,640. Of the cases, 125,703 are confirmed and 5,937 are probable.

The combined total of cases from Thursday and Friday is higher than any other two day total that Virginia has seen in the last month.

The death total rose by three today to 2,711. The current 7-day moving average of deaths by date reported is 7.

The Commonwealth has seen 10,155 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Right now there are 282 hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the Central Virginia.

Free testing event in Chesterfield

Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a free COVID-19 testing event at the Faith and Family Center at 7900 Walmsley Boulevard. Chesterfield residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are strongly encouraged to attend testing events.

Upcoming testing events in Richmond

The Richmond City and Henrico Health districts are offering free community testing for COVID-19.

Monday, Sept. 14

Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 10, the college has reported:

47 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

14 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 8, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:

557 total (students and employees) active cases.

662 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia