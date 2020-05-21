Coronavirus update: How many cases are in your neighborhood?

Temperatures are checked before people enter a local city hall during a community quarantine aimed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 21, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 32,908 cases of COVID-19 — 31,247 confirmed and 1,661 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,074.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,523 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 in Virginia

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 24 1 Chesterfield County 1,043 29 City of Colonial Heights 77 7 City of Hopewell 58 0 City of Petersburg 75 2 City of Richmond 811 19 Goochland County 88 5 Hanover County 232 19 Henrico County 1,299 114 New Kent County 27 1 Powhatan County 25 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic