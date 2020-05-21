Coronavirus update: How many cases are in your neighborhood?

Temperatures are checked before people enter a local city hall during a community quarantine aimed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 21, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 32,908 cases of COVID-19 — 31,247 confirmed and 1,661 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,074.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,523 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County241
Chesterfield County1,04329
City of Colonial Heights777
City of Hopewell580
City of Petersburg752
City of Richmond81119
Goochland County885
Hanover County23219
Henrico County1,299114
New Kent County271
Powhatan County250
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

