Coronavirus update: How many cases are in your neighborhood?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 21, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 32,908 cases of COVID-19 — 31,247 confirmed and 1,661 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,074.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,523 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
COVID-19 in Virginia
How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.
VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|24
|1
|Chesterfield County
|1,043
|29
|City of Colonial Heights
|77
|7
|City of Hopewell
|58
|0
|City of Petersburg
|75
|2
|City of Richmond
|811
|19
|Goochland County
|88
|5
|Hanover County
|232
|19
|Henrico County
|1,299
|114
|New Kent County
|27
|1
|Powhatan County
|25
|0
