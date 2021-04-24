Coronavirus update: Just over 1,000 news cases of COVID-19 reported, positivity rate at 5.7%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a refrigerator at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 08, 2021 in New York City. NYC continues to have a 6.55 percent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on a seven-day rolling average as the city continues to ramp up vaccinations. The city last week set a record of 524,520 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, April 24:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,005 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 653,326 COVID-19 cases and 10,675 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,046 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 262 of those patients in the ICU. There are 147 people currently on a ventilator.

Richmond Raceway to hold walk-up vaccination event for minority communities

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 74,930 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.7 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 22, 27.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.6 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Chickahominy Health District almost halfway to goal of vaccinating 75% of adults by end of May

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID testing near you

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 23, the college has reported:

41 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 21, here is what the college has reported:

5 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

26,498 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.Last week saw highest ever level of global COVID cases over 7-day period

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia