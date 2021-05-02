Coronavirus update: Less than 800 new cases reported Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, May 2:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 761 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 661,314 COVID-19 cases and 10,791 deaths.
As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 858 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 218 of those patients in the ICU. There are 129 people currently on a ventilator.
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 71,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 6 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of May 2, 31.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.8 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Local COVID-19 vaccine updates
- All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.
- The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 498 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 27,290 cases, 423 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,682 cases, 61 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,559 cases, 71 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,812 cases, 84 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,823 cases, 257 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,099 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,434 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 8,000 cases, 154 deaths
- Henrico County: 25,038 cases, 602 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,480 cases, 16 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,891 cases, 16 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,489 cases, 27 deaths