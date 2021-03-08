Coronavirus update: Lowest number of cases reported in Virginia since October

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 8:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 892 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 586,592.

COVID-19 deaths in Virginia have also increased to 9,683. The state’s positivity decreased slightly to 6.0%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,467 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,142 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 244 are in the ICU and 161 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,306,251 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 8.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 17.5%.

A total of 823,887 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 52,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Mar. 5, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Mar. 5, here is what the college has reported:

7 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

14, 373 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia