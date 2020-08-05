Coronavirus update: lowest number of new cases in weeks, free testing today

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia saw an increase of 798 COVID-19 cases since yesterday, this is the lowest rise in cases since early July and well below the 7-day moving average of 1,008. There are now 95,049 cases reported in the Commonwealth, of these 91,473 are confirmed and 3,576 are probable COVID-19 cases.

There were 30 new COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total from 2,224 to 2,274. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred in the Central region.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 went from a total of 8,085 to 8,126. There are currently 218 hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the Central region of Virginia.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bellwood Maisonettes, 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway

Thursday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

The events on Aug. 5 and 8 are for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The event on the Aug. 8 is for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A similar event scheduled for Aug. 4 at Fairfield Middle School was cancelled due to severe storm predictions.